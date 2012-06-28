Kongsberg wins 51 million euros contract

Konsberg has signed a contract with BAE Systems to supply combat systems for military vehicles. BAE Systems, Sweden, is the main supplier to the Norwegian Army's upgrade program of the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle.

The deal is worth 388 MNOK (51.6 million euro). Kongsberg will deliver Integrated Combat Solution to CV90. Integrated Combat Solution is a system based on open standards for connectivity and integration of sensors, weapons, communication networks and security systems. The system increases crew situational awareness and ability to operate swiftly and efficiently.



"We are very proud to be selected as systems integrator and partner of a new, modern and future-oriented network-based solution for vehicles," said Eirik Lie, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence Systems. "Integrated Combat Solution from KONGSBERG fits very well into the digitization of the Army and further development of the Army's combat systems," he continues.



The Norwegian Army's upgrade program of the CV90 also includes installations of new capabilities like Remote Weapon Stations (RWS).