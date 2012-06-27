South Korea charges 6 on leaking information

Prosecutors in South Korea have charged six local employees of an Israeli company with leaking advanced TV display technology.

The employees are charged with leaking sensitive information from Samsung Mobile Display and LG Display to their rivals. Bloomberg reports that the 6 are accused of stealing OLED display technology from the display affiliate of Samsung Electronics and LG Display and relayed it to Chinese and Taiwanese panel makers.



Orbotech - not named by prosectors but identified by Samsung and LG - sees his South Korean unit also charged.