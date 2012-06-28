William Controls receives certification

Williams Controls has received certification to the ISO/TS 16949:2009 Quality Management System. In September 2011, WCIPL was certified to the ISO 14001:2004 Environmental Management System.

Located in Pune, India, WCIPL was inaugurated in January 2011 and currently supplies electronic throttle controls to leading Indian truck manufacturers.



"These certifications underscore our commitment to the highest quality operating standards in support of our customers in the Indian market," stated Patrick W. Cavanagh, Williams Controls' President and Chief Executive Officer.



The Williams Controls manufacturing facilities in Portland, Oregon, USA and Suzhou, China also maintain certification to ISO/TS 16949 and ISO 14001.