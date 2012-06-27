HEI granted AS9100 certification

HEI has been granted independent AS9100 Rev C certification by Orion Registrar.

The designation is the result of HEI passing both audit requirements as well as evaluations of its manufacturing and design engineering processes to achieve a standard of quality required in the aerospace industry.



“HEI has undertaken this very challenging certification process to provide our customers with the confidence they demand to meet the rigorous requirements and demands of their customers,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mark Thomas. “It’s a rigorous process for even a single facility to achieve, so we are extremely pleased to have achieved AS9100 Rev. C Certification corporate-wide at our facilities in Victoria, MN, Boulder, CO, and Tempe, AZ.,” he continued.



“The AS9100 Rev. C Certification further strengthens and demonstrates our commitment to meeting the exacting requirements of our customers,” said William Bigot, Vice President Sales & Marketing. In addition to the AS9100 Rev. C Certification, HEI is ITAR Registered and holds additional regulatory credentials including FDA registration and ISO 13485:2003 Certification. “With these accreditations, HEI is uniquely positioned to address the medical device, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and military markets,” continued Bigot.