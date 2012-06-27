©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

88 jobs to go at Thales Alenia Space ETCA, Belgium

Thales Alenia Space ETCA has announced plans to cut 88 jobs in from the Mont-sur-Marchienne plant in Belgium.

A total of 572 people currently work in the plant. The company plans to cut jobs for 72 plant workers and 16 front office management workers according to a local news report by lalibre.



Management has said the cuts were due to an overall decrease in plant activities. The restructure is due to be completed by the end of 2012.