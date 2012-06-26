©jenfu-cheng-dreamstime.com

Workers leave Nokia plant in the middle of a shift

Fifty employees at Nokia's Salo factory in Finland walked out during a shift last night to protest reductions in severance pay.

It was announced in spring that those who chose to resign would receive a maximum of 15 months severance pay and two months paid time when they did not work.



Yesterday Nokia announced that severance pay will be reduced to a maximum of 12 months. This led to employees leaving work in protest during a shift last night, reports lokaka newspaper today.



The paper also reported that Metalworkers' Union chairman Riku Aalto made a statement, arguing that Nokia should take better care of the employees who worked faithfully for the company over a long period.