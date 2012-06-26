Industrial robotics market is growing

The industrial robotics market is estimated to grow 32.8 billion USD by 2017 according to recent research.

Research by MarketResearch.com suggests the industrial robotics market has fully recovered from the recent recession. The market is expected to continue growth of the next five years thanks to factors such as growing non-automotive applications of industrial robotics, increasing use of industrial robots in emerging countries, and benefits like increased productivity and reduction in manufacturing costs.



The global industrial robotics market is estimated to be worth $25.71 billion in 2012 and expected to reach $32.8 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5% from 2012 to 2017.



In terms of unit shipments, it is estimated to ship 176,586 units in 2012 and 234,122 units in 2017, at a compound grow rate of 5.8% from 2012 to 2017.