Samsung Galaxy III demand causes supply shortage

Samsung Electronics is struggling to keep up with demand for it’s new Galaxy smartphone, costing the company a potential 2 million units in sales.

According to a Reuters report, unanticipated strong sales have caused the supply shortage as well as a manufacturing glitch that affected European sales.



Analysts believe the shortage will temporary, however could affect up to 2 million units in the April- June quarter.



"It is simply that demand far exceeded our expectation. But that doesn't mean we had set a very conservative demand forecast," Samsung said in an emailed statement to Reuters.