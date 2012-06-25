POWRtec International maintains Kingdom Electronics contract

POWRtec International, a California-based energy monitoring company, has retained Kingdom Electronics of Shanghai, China, as contract manufacturer for the next production run of its Smart Read meters.

Kingdom Electronics Technology Co. Inc. is going to provide manufacturing services to POWRtec International Corp. for the Current order of 50,000 meters for DONG Energy.



Grant Jasmin, CEO of POWRtec comments: "We are very excited about working with Kingdom. We have worked with them in the past with great results. Kingdom has recently made additional investment in capital equipment which should result in further improvement in their already excellent efficiency and product quality."