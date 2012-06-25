Rehm Thermal Systems expands its German HQ

Rehm Thermal Systems is finalising work on a new 5 story-building at its headquarters in Blaubeuren, Germany.

The new facility includes an advanced application and demonstration center, new training facilities, offices and social areas for customers and employees.



The new building expands Rehm’s current headquarters and offers customers a 460m² high tech application and demonstration center housing equipment and metrology tools for nitrogen and conductivity analysis, x ray inspection, thermal imaging, and coating thickness measurement.



As well as the demo center, the new facility has over 370m² of dedicated classrooms to facilitate targeted process and system training programs and inter-regional technology events.



Commenting on the new facility, Chairman Johannes Rehm explains: “We’re very excited about what the addition of this new, state-of-the-art facility means for our customers. It not only extends our capacity for innovation in the field of thermal systems, but also, increases our ability to provide valuable support services for customers in Germany and beyond.