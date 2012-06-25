EU clears Sharp and Hon Hai deal

The European Commision has cleared the joint control acquistion of Sharp Display Products by Sharp and Hon Hai.

Sharp solely owns SDP at the moment, however the Commission concluded that the deal would not limit competition. The Commission believed there will only be a minimal overlap between the activities of Hon Hai and Sharp in the markets for the provision of electronic manufacturing services.



The proposed transaction was notified to the Commission on 21 May 2012.