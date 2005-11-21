Enics focuses on industrial electronics

In an interview in the Swedish electronics magazine elektroniktidningen Enics' CEO Reijo Itkonen tells us how focused the company is on industrial electronics. – My focus is on industrial electronics, I have like most of the others in the management invested my own money. We are interested in the customers and how they feel, he told elektroniktidningen.

According to Reijo Itkonen Enics is so focused that they don't even takes notice of any competition from the other EMS giants in the Nordic such as Partnertech, Note, Sanmina-SCI, Flextronics and Solectron. – They don't have the focus, they are selling to everybody. Are Kone and ABB small businesses? Do you think their bosses get to meet the top management on the global contract manufacturers, he asks elektroniktidningen.



According to Reijo Itkonen the industrial electronics differs a lot from other electronics. According to Reijo Itkonen the industrial electronics is often about short series of components that during a long-term life cycle are used in applications in tough environments.



Reijo Itkonen further informed that Enics aims to double its turnover within three years but for this further acquisitions are going to be needed. The company is looking at options in India and US for establishments.