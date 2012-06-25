Camtek wins multi-million dollar order

An Integrated Device Manufacturer (“IDM”), specializing in both memory and logic devices, has made repeat orders of Camtek’s inspection and metrology systems.

The orders, totaling approximately 3 million USD, include multiple back-end and front-end Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems for a variety of production applications in the semiconductor industry. The systems are expected to be installed during the second and third quarters of 2012.



Mr. Roy Porat, Camtek’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With today’s strong market competition, electronics manufacturers are being challenged to meet market demand, while providing high quality, cutting-edge technology products. Camtek’s expertise in yield enhancement supports these challenges by assuring the delivery of high quality products on time. The repeat order from this leading IDM demonstrates their confidence in our strong technological capabilities to support, as well as outpace, the industry roadmap.”