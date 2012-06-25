Somacis purchases Orbotech equipment

Somacis has purchased a Fusion Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system and Ultra PerFix Automated Optical Repair system for use at its manufacturing facility in Castelfidardo, Italy.

The equipment will be used in the production of fine line printed circuit boards. Somacis Group is an extensive user of Orbotech’s digital productions tools throughout its worldwide operation including laser direct imaging (LDI), AOI, AOR, inkjet legend printing and CAM/Engineering software.



Mr. Pierluigi Volpi, Chief Technical Officer of Somacis SpA, commented: “Our choice of vendor for key production tools is a strategic one that takes into consideration not only the advanced technology capabilities that we require, but also the ability of the supplier to work with us to meet our operational and business goals over the long term. We are pleased to invest again in Orbotech equipment to support our latest project in the area of fine line products.”