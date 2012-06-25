©saniphoto-dreamstime.com

Solarpro to close plant in Bulgaria

Solarpro plans to close its plant in Silistra, Bulgaria, leaving 156 people out of work over the next three months.

According to local news reports, 30 former workers from Solarpro have already registered with the local labour office. The company said there is no possibility for relocation of the dismissed workers as the company's other plant in Silistra runs a different production.



The company blamed the decision on low prices for electricity from solar installation. The local union reportedly said that competition from China has played a role in the company's struggles.