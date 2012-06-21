Electronics Production | June 21, 2012
Teseq to acquire IFI
Teseq intends to acquire New York-based Instruments for Industry (IFI).
Johannes Schmid, President of Teseq, said, “Because IFI is a US-based manufacturer, we have an immediate increase in the services we can offer this growing customer base. This latest acquisition solidifies Teseq’s commitment to forward thinking and growth of a successful business. IFI will help us to become a dominant supplier for the whole RF power amplifier line.”
Schmid continued, “With the future acquisition of IFI, Teseq will expand its product range from 9 kHz up to 40 GHz and up to 10 kW. IFI brings the latest in GaN and LDMOS Class AB solid state technology, the knowledge to manufacture TWT amplifiers as well as its excellent relationships within the defence and military markets to Teseq.”
IFI’s New York location will be integrated into the Teseq Group as its fourth competency centre joining Luterbach, Switzerland; Berlin, Germany and Ryde, Isle of Wight, UK. IFI will work in close cooperation with MILMEGA/Teseq on the lsle of Wight. Moving forward, the new business unit will focus primarily on TWTs, class AB technology and customer specific models for the general amplifier and military markets.
