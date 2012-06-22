Protec upgrades with Mydata

To increase the flexibility, capacity and productivity of the SMT operations, Protec Fire Protection plc has invested in two of Mydata’s latest MY100DX14 pick-and-place machines.

The machines are configured to work together in a Synergy arrangement and between them provide a total placement capacity of up to 80'000 cph.



Protec manufactures a wide range of electronic fire protection products, including fire detectors and control panels, and many of these products incorporate surface mount technology. Recently, however, the company’s existing SMT equipment was starting to show its limitations in terms of flexibility and capacity, and also it was no longer supported by its manufacturer, a press release states.



Protec decided, therefore, to install a completely new SMT line. After carefully assessing the available options, the company made the decision to purchase its new pick-and-place machines from Mydata.