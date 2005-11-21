Valeo transfer from Germany to Hungary

French automotive electronics maker Valeo S.A., will transfer its production of a product line from Germany to a newly built plant in Veszprém, Hungary by January 2006.

In addition to the new production line, the parent company will be investing in a new development center in Veszprém. Valeo has invested over 40 million euros in Hungary.



Valeo Hungary produces switches for cars. Customers includes major car manufacturing companies such as Fiat, Volkswagen, and DaimlerChriysler.

