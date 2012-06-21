A&J Programming purchases another BPM Microsystem programmer

A&J Programming, a provider of device programming services throughout the U.S , has purchased its third BPM Microsystems 3800 automated production programmer in just under a year.

“We chose additional 3800's to increase our output and reduce our programming times,” said Jim Howell, president of A&J Programming. “This should give us the ability to produce over two million units per month.”



With the addition of its latest 3800, A&J Programming now owns and operates a total of 13 BPM Microsystems 3000 series automated programming systems, including two 3500’s, two 3600’s, two 3700’s, four 3710’s and three 3800’s.