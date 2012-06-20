Celestica exit: Windfall for Wistron, Jabil and Flextronics?

Wistron, Jabil and Flextronics may benefit from RIM's supply chain restructure and Celestica's phase out of its OEM contract with the company.

DigiTimes reports that “sources” indicate Wistron, Jabil and Flextronics are expected to to land "windfall" orders following Celetica's announcement it will withdraw from its OEM contracts with RIM in the next three to six months.



Celestica produces the BlackBerry Bold and Curve lineups for RIM at its factory in Mexico, accounting for 19 percent of its revenue. As Wistron, Jabil and Flextronics have production facilities in Mexico, it is expected that these company's will receive new business from RIM.



Sources told DigiTimes that Foxconn has not been included on RIM's partner list.