Electronics Production | June 20, 2012
Robust demand pushed large-sized panel shipment to grow
According to WitsView, the panel research division of TrendForce, large-sized panel shipments in May-12 amounted to 64.43 million units with MoM increase of 6.7%.
Despite the lower-than-expected sales performance during May 1st Labor Day in China, the forthcoming new energy-saving subsidy program helped maintain demand for TV panel in China market to a certain extent, coupled with international-brand launches in the worldwide market, causing TV panel shipments in May-12 amounted to 19.01 million units with MoM increase of 2.4%.
Due to downstream vendors’ strict inventory control, monitor panel shipments came to 14.69 million units with MoM decline of 4.7% in May-12. In addition, major PC brand vendors displayed a series of ultrabooks and touch notebooks (NB) embedded with Win8 at the recently ended Taipei Computex Show, implying their fully preparation for the demand due to back-to-school in 2H12 and projected NB replacement cycle caused by Ivy Bridge.
As a result, 12.1” above regular NB shipments in May-12 reached 7.05 million units with MoM growth of 10%. Benefitted from LGD and Sharp’s continuously increasing shipments of new iPad panel, coupled with the expected shipments of Google Pad, a new tablet jointly developed by ASUS and Google, the overall tablet PC panel shipment volume therefore reached 10.18 million units with a soaring MoM increase of 32.4% in May-12. Meanwhile, total netbook panel shipments were spurred by Apple’s new Macbook Air shipments and therefore amounted to 3.46 million units with MoM growth of 7.9%.
WitsView’s research manager, Jeffy Chen, indicates that after a slight growth in the NB market in 2011, HDD supply chain recovered in 1Q12 and Ivy Bridge chip launched in 2Q12, while Apple’s new Macbook Pro with high resolution recently introduced in the market while other major PC brands are about to launch new ultrabook models 2H12 as well.
Despite panel makers’ insufficient ultra slim panel shipments due to low yield rate of thinner products, since 2H12, production yield rates are expected to raise and Wintel’s new models combining Ivy Bridge, Ultrabook, and Win8 will be officially launched after the introduction of Win8 in Oct-12. As a result, inspired by the trend of products with high capacity, high resolution, and thinner look, NB panel shipments were expected to increase over quarters and achieve YoY increase of 8% in 2012.
However, as the European debt crisis triggered by Spain and Greece continues to impact the global economy, large PC brands including HP, Acer, and Dell therefore hold conservative attitude toward their business outlook in 2H12. WitsView is also cautious about Wintel’s new production introduction amid the world economic turmoil to be triumphant or not.
WitsView has revised the estimated NB (including Netbook) panel shipments in 2012 down to 231.1 million units with YoY growth down to 5.5%.
Due to downstream vendors’ strict inventory control, monitor panel shipments came to 14.69 million units with MoM decline of 4.7% in May-12. In addition, major PC brand vendors displayed a series of ultrabooks and touch notebooks (NB) embedded with Win8 at the recently ended Taipei Computex Show, implying their fully preparation for the demand due to back-to-school in 2H12 and projected NB replacement cycle caused by Ivy Bridge.
As a result, 12.1” above regular NB shipments in May-12 reached 7.05 million units with MoM growth of 10%. Benefitted from LGD and Sharp’s continuously increasing shipments of new iPad panel, coupled with the expected shipments of Google Pad, a new tablet jointly developed by ASUS and Google, the overall tablet PC panel shipment volume therefore reached 10.18 million units with a soaring MoM increase of 32.4% in May-12. Meanwhile, total netbook panel shipments were spurred by Apple’s new Macbook Air shipments and therefore amounted to 3.46 million units with MoM growth of 7.9%.
WitsView’s research manager, Jeffy Chen, indicates that after a slight growth in the NB market in 2011, HDD supply chain recovered in 1Q12 and Ivy Bridge chip launched in 2Q12, while Apple’s new Macbook Pro with high resolution recently introduced in the market while other major PC brands are about to launch new ultrabook models 2H12 as well.
Despite panel makers’ insufficient ultra slim panel shipments due to low yield rate of thinner products, since 2H12, production yield rates are expected to raise and Wintel’s new models combining Ivy Bridge, Ultrabook, and Win8 will be officially launched after the introduction of Win8 in Oct-12. As a result, inspired by the trend of products with high capacity, high resolution, and thinner look, NB panel shipments were expected to increase over quarters and achieve YoY increase of 8% in 2012.
However, as the European debt crisis triggered by Spain and Greece continues to impact the global economy, large PC brands including HP, Acer, and Dell therefore hold conservative attitude toward their business outlook in 2H12. WitsView is also cautious about Wintel’s new production introduction amid the world economic turmoil to be triumphant or not.
WitsView has revised the estimated NB (including Netbook) panel shipments in 2012 down to 231.1 million units with YoY growth down to 5.5%.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments