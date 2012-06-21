Management change at Komax Medtech

René Ronchetti will take over the management of the Medtech business unit from Serge Peguiron and will become a new member of the Executive Committee as of 1 September 2012.

Serge Peguiron will step down as Head of the Medtech business unit at the end of August 2012 for private reasons and, as a result, will be leaving the Executive Committee of Komax Group. He will remain with the company until the end of January 2013 in order to guarantee a smooth transition of all duties.



Serge Peguiron joined Komax Group during the acquisition of Ismeca Automation and has been responsible for the company's Medtech business since 2005. 'Under his management the business unit has flourished, and the strategic reorganization towards medical devices and self medication applications has been completed. We would like to thank Serge Peguiron for his huge commitment to Komax Group and wish him all the best for the future', a press release states.