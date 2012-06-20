Incap amends its estimate

Incap has ammended its revenue estimate and expects its full-year revenue for 2012 to be lower than in 2011.

The company said the decrease in revenue was mainly caused because equipment for Raha-automaattiyhdistys (Finland's Slot Machine Association) is no longer included in the production program of Incap.



Incap reiterated its guidance for the full-year result and estimated that the operating result (EBIT) is positive and clearly higher than in 2011 when it was EUR -1.6 million.



In its previous guidance given on 3 May 2012 Incap estimated that its revenue in 2012 will increase from the 68.9 million euros achieved in 2011.