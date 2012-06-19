©lphaspirit-dreamstime.com

PartnerTech signs manufacturing deal with ABB SA Products

Contract manufacturer PartnerTech AB has signed a framework agreement for the manufacturing and delivery of electronic components to ABB Substation Automation Products.

The framework agreement covers PartnerTech’s competences within electronics and production will entail printed circuit board assembly from PartnerTech’s units in Sieradz. Deliveries to ABB SA Products are expected to start in the fourth quarter 2012.



"We are very pleased that ABB SA Products has chosen PartnerTech as a Global Key Supplier. This is an good opportunity to capitalize on our investments in the modern and efficient electronics unit in Sieradz”, says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech.