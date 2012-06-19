©michal-kowalski-dreamstime.com

Thales UK wins multi-million contract from MoD

Thales UK has been awarded a further four-year contract, valued at 29 million GBP (35.9 million euros) from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The contract is to suport the MoD's Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition & Reconnaissance Mission Support System (ISTAR MSS).



ISTAR MSS provides users with mission planning, information management and information exchange in support of military air operations.



Marion Broughton, head of Thales UK's military aerospace business says: "This latest contract demonstrates the success of our longstanding partnership with the UK MoD to meet the integrated air mission support challenges they face in all operational theatres."