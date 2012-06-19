ARRK invest in next generation digital SLS machine

Product Development Specialist, ARRK Europe, has added a new 3D Systems SPro 60 HD-HS machine to its fleet of Selective Laser Sintering machines at its Gloucester Prototyping centre.

The new machine is believed to be only the second of its kind to be installed in the UK, and the first for an RP bureau. It is now fully operational and capable of producing parts up to 30% faster than ARRK’s current high speed machines, with a similar build envelope.



ARRK’s Gloucester Technical Centre currently offers a range of materials across its many SLS machines, from Glass Filled Nylon, DuraForm PA, HST and our flexible EX material.