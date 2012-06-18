Rimaster starts trading company in China

Rimaster AB has recently received a Business License from the Chinese authorities including the permission to conduct trade with China.

In 2008, Rimaster established its first Chinese operation in Ningbo, just south of Shanghai. The main purpose of the establishment was to offer local production of cable harnesses and electrical cabinets for global clients, intended for the Chinese market.



Now almost 90 people are working at the factory. The business now includes the production products for the European market as well as products with a high proportion of Chinese materials.



Recently, Rimaster created the trading company Ningbo Rimaster Trading Co., Ltd.



Mr. Ding "Steven" Shi has been appointed Managing Director of the company. Mr. Shi is also the technical manager at Rimaster’s factory in Ningbo.



"By establishing a trading company in China, we give our customers additional opportunities to leverage our global operations" says Mr. Jan‐Olof Andersson, Chief Executive Officer at Rimaster AB.