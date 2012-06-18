Olin King, SCI founder, passes away

The founder of SCI, Olin King, has passed away it was reported on Saturday.

King founded Space Craft Inc, later renamed SCI, in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, in 1961. After successfully growing the company from its humble basement beginnings, King stepped down as SCI's CEO in 1999 and as the company's chairman in 2000.



The company was sold to Sanmina in 2001 for six billion USD, reports WHNT news. He was 78 years old.