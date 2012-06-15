Wabtec acquires Mors Smitt

Wabtec Corporation has acquired Mors Smitt Holding, a manufacturer of electronic components for rail and industrial markets, from the investment company Eurazeo PME, for about USD 88 million.

Mors Smitt has annual sales of about USD 60 million, and operations in The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the U.S., France, China and Hong-Kong.



"Mors Smitt provides a variety of safety-critical components and will be a strategic complement to our existing rail and industrial product lines," said Albert J. Neupaver, Wabtec's president and chief executive officer. "The company's global presence adds to our international footprint with established manufacturing and distribution capabilities."



With roots to 1898, Mors Smitt manufactures electronic relays, measurement devices and controls for railway rolling stock and signaling, and a variety of other applications such as power generation, petro-chemical and water treatment plants. Mors Smitt has about 350 employees.