Sanmina and Adacel cooperate on eSRS

Sanmina's Defense and Aerospace Division and Adacel Systems have entered into an exclusive marketing agreement for a Linux-based version of Adacel's embedded Speech Recognition System (eSRS).

This system will be at the heart of Sanmina-SCI's Voice Initiated Command Execution (VICE) system.



"Crew members spend a significant portion of their time manipulating flight management and communication systems, and voice recognition technology provides direct access to most of these system functions without removing hands from the vehicle's controls," said Mike Underwood, President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division.



"Adacel's eSRS engine is the industry leader in speech recognition, and we're excited to team up with this organization to provide mission-critical capabilities to our armed forces. Combining eSRS with our product design, VICE will allow users to quickly and consistently execute commands, such as changing radio frequencies, with just a simple phrase. We believe this will be a standard capability for aircraft and ground vehicle systems in the future", he continues.



"Adacel is proud to enter into this exclusive marketing agreement with Sanmina-SCI to help solve many of the challenges users face in today's technology-rich cockpits. Adacel's proven speech technologies, captured in eSRS, will significantly ease pilot and crew workload, improving flight safety and ensuring mission success," said Jeff Tyrcha, Adacel's Senior Vice President of Business Development.



Adacel's speech recognition solution is currently used on the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, as well as the Aermacchi M-346 Master. Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division is developing the initial VICE system for the Boeing AH-64D Apache Block III helicopter.