Flatfield Multi Print International moves to new premises

Flatfield celebrate in June the opening of a new company building at Business Park “de Medel” in Tiel, the Netherlands.

The supplier of printed circuit boards (PCBs) said it has designed the building with the environment in mind.



Owners Frans Pastoor and Jeroen Plat are proud of the new premises that offer both offices and large warehousing facilities. Mr Plat: “After having rented for years, it now feels good to have a real firm place, where we have the freedom to completely establish it at our own wish and need. We realize that it does not go without saying to make a step like this in a period of crisis. We are pleased that we were able to offer our employees such a pleasant working environment and that we can facilitate our customers with storage facilities”.



Flatfield chose a sustainable energy system, using a warmth pumping system. Floor coverings are also cradle-to-cradle and show the environmentally friendly material bamboo at some spots.