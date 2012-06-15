©bahar-bostanci-dreamstime.com

Winland Electronics granted lifeline on NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange has a granted Winland an extension until May 29, 2013 to regain compliance with the continued listing standards.

Winland Electronics received notice on April 11, 2012 that it was below the Exchange's listing standards due to stakeholder's holding equity of less than $4,000,000 and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years.



Winland was afforded the opportunity to submit a plan of compliance to the Exchange, and on May 11, 2012 Winland presented its plan to the Exchange. On June 11, 2012 the Exchange notified Winland that it accepted the plan.



Winland will be subject to periodic review by the Exchange staff during the extension period however if it fails to turn things around it will be likely struck of the Exchange.