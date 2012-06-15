Axis Electronics grows by 25% in 2011/2012

Axis Electronics has released its financial performance for year 2011/2012, showing growth and positive trends across all areas.

Following on from the recent positive feedback from the independent financial analyses by Plimsoll, Axis Electronics has publish its accounts for the last completed financial period – April 2011 to March 2012. Headline figures include revenue growth by 25%, an increase in headcount of 35, and underlying profit growth.



"This was a very encouraging result for the year especially after such a strong performance in the previous year. The company has a strong order book and continues to invest in new technologies and processes. The growth has not stopped us forging ahead with AS9100 Rev C and SC21 initiatives – these are helping us in our ambitions of 100% on time deliveries with zero defects", commented Phil Inness, managing director.