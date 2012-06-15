Probe appoints Robert E. Young to Board

Probe Manufacturing has appointed Robert E. Young to its board of directors.

Young was Director of Mobile Services for Boeing Satellite Systems, the world's largest manufacturer of commercial satellites, where he was responsible for developing communication and navigation services for governmental and commercial clients.



Prior to joining BSS, Young was the CFO and Chief of Business Operations for a joint venture between Hughes Electronics, General Motors and Delco Electronics.



Young currently sits on the board of Kinecta Federal Credit Union, which is the 9th largest credit union in the United States (having previously served as Kinecta's Chairman of the board of directors from 2007-2009).



Kam Mahdi, CEO of Probe stated, "The addition of Mr. Young to our Board will bring extensive experience to assist in supporting and guiding the future growth of Probe."



"We are very excited and fortunate to have attracted such a high-caliber talent to our company as we continue to implement and execute on our strategic business initiatives," said John Bennett, CFO of Probe.