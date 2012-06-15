Philips opens factory in India

Royal Philips Electronics yesterday announced commencement of operations at its first greenfield manufacturing facility for imaging systems in India.

The factory is located in Chakan, near Pune, 200 kilometers east of Mumbai, the Philips Development and Manufacturing Center.



With this multimillion euro investment, the facility will focus on diagnostic and interventional imaging solutions, initially developed for the Indian market and then for global markets. These solutions will primarily target cardiology (catheterization lab) and radiology (general X-ray) applications. The first products to be manufactured in the facility will be diagnostic X-Ray systems and the Allura FC – Philips’ first India developed catheterization lab. The Allura FC is used in the diagnosis and minimally-invasive treatment of cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death in India. Both products are aimed at the value segment in India and abroad.



“This plant is an example of how Philips can combine its technology strengths and market knowledge to manufacture products for a healthier India,” said Rajeev Chopra, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Philips India. “The Pune facility is producing X-ray and cath-lab equipment backed by Philips quality that is affordable for tier-two and tier-three towns and rural markets.”



The Pune facility was specifically designed with manufacturing flexibility in mind so that it can quickly adapt to changing market and product needs. Many of the products and components developed in Pune can also serve the needs of mature markets looking to replace or upgrade entry-level diagnostic devices.



“The opening of the Pune manufacturing facility is further proof of Philips’ commitment to innovation in India,” commented Gene Saragnese, CEO Imaging Systems at Philips Healthcare. “In order to make a difference in this market, we need local expertise, low-cost manufacturing capacity and close relationships with our customers. Equally exciting, several demanding customers in global markets are already using our ‘Designed and Made in India’ products, and the feedback is very positive.”