Continental builds Technology Center in Germany

Continental builds new Technology Center in Limbach-Oberfrohna. At this high-tech complex, the automotive supplier will develop production machinery required for its precision technologies.

For the past twelve years, automotive supplier Continental has been manufacturing piezo injectors at its site in Limbach-Oberfrohna/Stollberg and this precision technology from Saxony is busy making diesel engines increasingly efficient and eco-friendly. With their ultra-fast precise operation, piezo injectors have revolutionized common rail injection systems.



“Limbach-Oberfrohna is the Continental Corporation’s lead site for this sophisticated technology,” comments Wolfgang Breuer, Head of the Engine Systems Business Unit in the company’s Powertrain Division. “Earlier this year, the site celebrated production of the 50 millionth piezo injector. And the next generations of injector systems are already on their way, with volume production to be phased in from 2013 onwards.”



Production of these high-tech injectors requires exceptionally efficient machinery, and in the future Continental is to develop this equipment itself. To this end the company is currently building a new Technology Center in Limbach-Oberfrohna which is due to open for business in December of this year.



Continental is investing €1.7 million in the construction of the new Technology Center which will ultimately provide work for around 100 employees. The two-story building will offer a good 1,200 square meters of floor space. The lower floor will host the instrumentation facilities while the upper floor will feature office space and meeting rooms. A link will connect the Center to an existing complex where the sample injectors will be manufactured.