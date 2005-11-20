Lloyd Doyle at<br> Productronica

Lloyd Doyle present new Products

British automatic optical test (AOT) equipment manufacturer, Lloyd Doyle announced last week at Productronica in Munich the European release of the new LD6000 range of equipment, and a Solder Bump inspection system.

AOT systems are used to detect faults during the manufacturing of pcbs; the LD6000 range brings improvements in speed and resolution to board shops using AOT as in-process defect detection.



The new range includes systems for all contemporary laminate combinations from flexibles through all multilayer types to niche products such as high Tg laminates for microwave applications.



The new systems utilise all new electronic cameras with new CCD technology and advance FPGA based electronic hardware for rapid data processing. “A new LD6000X4 can scan a pcb layer with circuit geometry of 100m lines / spaces in under 9 seconds – that is quite simply the fastest scan

time available from any supplier” commented sales director, Peter Coakley. In addition to the dramatic improvement in scan times, the range offers a complete choice in system resolution so that the manufacturer can optimise throughput with circuit complexity.



Lloyd Doyle also announced at Productronica the release of a new type of Micro Solder Bump inspection system. The new IBIS (Interferometric Bump Inspection System) is designed to inspect coined and non-coined solder bumps on chip carrier die attach regions. It is capable of scanning 3000 devices per hour and reporting on solder bump height, volume, circularity and co-planarity.



”This system represents a breakthrough in inspecting and measuring bump parameters accurately at high speed” commented Roy Lloyd, CEO. “It will enable manufacturers to have 100% inspection of solder bumps on chip carriers rather than only being able to measure these under laboratory conditions”.