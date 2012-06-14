Foxconn confirms another worker suicide

Foxconn confirmed today that a worker has commited suicide by jumping from his apartment in Chengdu, China, on Wednesday.

The worker, who was 23 years old, fell to his death from his apartment which was located outside the southwestern city of Chengdu according to a statement by Foxconn, reported by Reuters.



The incident marks the first suicide since the company agreed with its U.S. client to improve work conditions.