Aifotec Fiberoptics forms partnership with Focuz

Aifotec Fiberoptics based in Meiningen, Germany and Focuz Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Based in Bangkok, Thailand have decided to form an official strategic partnership.

The agreement aims at combining photonic assembly process development with cost optimization and quality any-volume manufacturing to create a design and manufacturing service uniquely experienced in cost effective photonic assemblies.



Aifotecs’ Hybrid Integration Technology allows packaging process development solutions for optical engines across leading-edge benches such as glass, ceramic, polymer and silicon, using either eutectic bonding, as well as different gluing technologies.



Focuz is a proven supplier of volume manufacturing, engineering and supply chain management services including fiber optic cabling, die- & wirebonding and packaging up to final product level for opto-electrical systems.



The partnership is aimed at demonstrating the joint forces of the companies to the market and also enables effective project resources to be allocated for our customers.



“Together with Aifotec we can offer the customer a wider scope of services and an effective cycling from prototypes to final product, and optimize the total product cost and the process for manufacturing. This partnership is expected to result in a very positive outcome for our customers”, says Dr. Teera Achariypaopan, President&CEO of Focuz.



“When looking for cost effective prototyping and process development, we find the cooperation with Focuz to be an outstanding partnership for us. We can offer our customers a complete service chain all the way to a final, pig-tailed and packaged product at module or system level.” says Dr. Gunther Vollrath, CEO and Founder of Aifotec GmbH.