Electronics Production | June 14, 2012
Atlas Material Testing partners with SGS
Atlas Material Testing Technology has entered into an alliance with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing and certification company.
As a result of the Atlas-SGS collaboration, the standard Atlas 25+ exposure and testing protocol will be enhanced beginning July 2012 with the availability of two new versions of the program - a six-month streamlined "basic" program and an expanded 12-month "premium" offering that includes additional climate factors and performance measurements.
Consisting of accelerated tests, the original Atlas 25+ program integrated both laboratory and outdoor environmental exposures targeting the long-term product "wear-out" period that can result in declining module performance or outright failure.
SGS is accredited as a National Certification Body (NCB) and is one of five German CB testing laboratories (CBTL) within the IECEE certification scheme for photovoltaics. As such, SGS can issue internationally recognized CB testing certificates and CB testing reports. Atlas will continue to offer the three Atlas 25+ programs (basic-standard-premium) as well as internationally certified versions through SGS.
Rick Weiler, Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager of Atlas Material Testing Technology stated, "Atlas is extremely pleased to partner with a global leader in inspection, verification, testing and certification like SGS. This alliance helps our customers obtain from a single source both our recognized Atlas 25+ PV durability testing and certification of the test results from SGS. This combination provides manufacturers with information critical to product development while supporting their warranty and competitive sales positions. The entire PV industry can benefit from our partnership and we look forward to offering additional joint solutions with SGS."
