Aifotec Fiberoptics GmbH doubles manufacturing capacity

As of June 12th, Aifotec has added a customised assembly equipment in order to support the ongoing R&D efforts in process and system design, while doubling monthly output.

The new equipment is able to support:



- post-bond accuracy within +/-0.5um

- full wafer and/or pre-cut die handling up to 8” with wafer mapping

- flip-chip capability

- single-channel and array assembly

- the company’s assembly capabilities alongside precision gluing as well as heating plate based eutectic bonding.



Aifotec Fiberoptics has had a strongly growing business in 1-3u optical engine assembly in volumes of 50’s of kU per month for some time now, the company said in statement.



“A currently consistent 99,8%+ production yield over batches of 50kU wafer-level assembly speaks for itself”, says Dr. Gunther Vollrath, CEO and founder of Aifotec.