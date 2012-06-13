© Intertronics

CT Production invests in Fisnar F4200N

CT Production recently contacted Intertronics when they needed to expand their robotic capability for a low energy lighting product .

"It is company strategy to compete with offshore manufacturing by lowering costs using robotics - compared with manual operatives the benefits are greater flexibility, continuous working, reduced mess and cleanup, plus enhanced consistency and quality," explained CT Production MD Alan Trevarton.



"In the highly competitive arena of small to medium production runs we see this as crucial to achieving positive outcomes for UK based manufacturers. Consequently we were interested in the Fisnar F4200N for its mix of price, performance and flexibility which exactly met our criteria – backed up by a highly successful onsite demonstration with ex-stock supply from Intertronics which enabled us to get straight on with the job, with lower unit costs and improved quality straight away.”



Designed for manufacturing, medical and laboratory environments requiring a streamlined, robust and easily maintained machine, the F4200N is intended to support most light dispensing applications that require a high performance standard with considerable repetition.



At CT Production the F4200N is used for lighting products with end caps which need to be sealed. The machine enables controlled dispensing of customer specified RTV sealant in the right amount in the right place using a needle which dispenses a “gasket” of sealant, building up a couple of layers on the Z axis to achieve an internal tube within the cap.



This has been found quicker than manual application while reducing errors and rejects. The F4200N handles a dispensing area of 200mm x 200mm x 50mm and is capable of storing up to 100 difference programmes. This enables processing of a number of caps in a jig of 10 or so at a time.