SMT & Inspection | November 20, 2005
Productronica 2005<br>- Facts and Figures
The Productronica show in Munich ended last Friday and counted in over 44.000 visitors. This year the show saw the highest international visitor portion in its 30-year history. Get the facts and figures here.
Productronica 2005 occupied 121,000 sqm at the Messe Munich Fair. Ahead of the show, Productronica had estimated the number of visitors to 46.970 (2003: 42.700). The number of exhibitors this year was 1680 from 31 countries (2003: 1535). 38 % of the exhibitors came from outside Germany, (2003: 36 %). 42 % of the visitors came from outside Germany (2003: 38 %).
The trend of the progressive globalization in the electronics manufacturing industry was clearly recognized. Particularly in the number of US exhibitors of which rose with nearly 19 % from 81 in 2003 to 96 in 2005. On the visitor side, Productronica 2005 also saw strong increases of visitors from India, Brazil and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, of which more than 1500 registered (2003: 1475). Companies from those countries represented the entire spectrum of the electronics manufacturing.
The next Productronica takes place from 13 to 16 November 2007 at Messe Munich.
