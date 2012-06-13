Arrow to close in Sweden

Electronic components distributor Arrow will close the book on its operation in Lunda,Stockholm. The company will now serve the Swedish market from Venlo, the Netherlands.

The decision was based on efficiency and rationalization considerations said Janne Dahlén, who is responsible for Arrow's Sweden office



In particular, the company will now ship from one warehouse instead of two. Dahlén said the move would make things easier for Arrow and allow a better supply chain with customer invoices all being accessed from the same place.



The move is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The warehouse in Venlo has operated for 13 years and provides support throughout central Europe and England.