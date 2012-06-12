Emrise receives biggest order yet

Emrise has received a 5.4 million USD order for electronic devices and subsystems to be used in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE&C) systems in commercial aircraft.

The order, which is the largest IFE&C order received to date by Emrise, was secured from a large, longstanding customer by the Company's Pascall Electronics Ltd. subsidiary in England. Shipment of the order is expected to begin in this year's fourth quarter and continue through 2013.