Electronics Production | June 13, 2012
Samsung C&T leads efficiency project
Samsung C&T Corporation heads an international project that looks for ways of improving the energy efficiency of properties.
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Samsung C&T Corporation have concluded a framework agreement for the coordination of the pilot project. The international consortium will invest one million euros in making use of new technology to improve the energy efficiency of the properties that make up the Otaniemi campus area in the town of Espoo in Greater Helsinki.
The vision of VTT and the property owners is to make the area emission-free and entirely self-sufficient in energy by 2030.
The Otaniemi campus area in Espoo is a participant in the extensive, international Korea-Micro Energy Grid (K-MEG) development project, which has a budget of more than 100 million euros. The project develops solutions for improving the energy efficiency of properties.
VTT coordinates the international pilot project that has been launched in the Otaniemi campus area to improve the energy efficiency of the properties through a one-million-euro investment by the international consortium. The framework agreement between the Korean Samsung C&T Corporation and VTT runs until the end of 2014.
“We are part of an important development project looking for new methods and technologies for improving the energy efficiency of properties,” says VTT Senior Scientist Janne Peltonen. “Energy use during the project will be monitored using smart solutions, and the information integrated into an ICT-based energy management system. The aim is a significant reduction in energy use and carbon dioxide emissions.”
“Apart from technology we also need ways to encourage property users to act more ecologically. Users' share of a property's energy consumption is in the region of 5–15 per cent. We must also focus on optimising the use of space,” says Peltonen.
Espoo's Mayor Jukka Mäkelä believes the ecocampus model fits Espoo's profile. “This represents typical Espoo thinking – combining new technology and its applications, saving energy and thinking environmentally, as well as cooperating with an important international partner.”
Energy efficiency through new technology
The participants in the pilot project coordinated by VTT are Aalto University Properties Ltd, Senate Properties, the Foundation for Student Housing in the Helsinki Region (HOAS) and Teknologföreningen TF – all owners of properties in the area.
An energy monitoring system will be built during the project's first phase to monitor electricity, heat and water consumption. The next step is to implement a centralised energy management system to control energy efficiency at the level of individual buildings. A remote solution allowing overseas monitoring and control of energy use in the Otaniemi properties will also be implemented.
“The current energy use environment of these properties will be mapped out with sensor networks, monitoring and measurements,” says VTT Senior Scientist Jorma Pietiläinen. “The properties integrate a wide variety of technologies, including wireless data transfer technologies. We are exploiting expertise in the fields of energy, electricity, electronics and ICT in a diverse manner. With the intention to exhibit and sell the solutions developed during the pilot globally, the project now launched will provide export opportunities for Finnish companies.”
A campus completely self-sufficient in energy.
The international pilot project forms the foundation of a vision extending to 2030, where the representatives of property owners in VTT and the Otaniemi campus area aspire to implement an ecocampus that is emission-free and entirely self-sufficient in energy. Ecocampus properties will have top-quality energy efficiency, while full and effective use will be made of the data on property use.
“The more extensive ecocampus project is a mostly Finnish development project, with particular focus on energy solutions productive at the local level and that of individual buildings,” says Pietiläinen. “As pioneers, we would demonstrate how the latest technology can be exploited cost-effectively in a world-class research and development environment. Energy can be produced in versatile ways, through ground heat solutions, for example, or making use of the heat produced by the sun.”
VTT has extensive experience in developing the energy efficiency of buildings
“VTT has already been responsible for more than 20 years for several national research and technology programmes relating to the energy use of Finnish buildings,” says Technology Manager Markku Virtanen, “and has also coordinated several EU projects in the field. In bilateral research cooperation, VTT has experience of working with Chinese, South Korean, American, Japanese and Russian organisations, among others.” Virtanen is also a visiting professor in ecological building and environmental expertise at China's Dalian University of Technology.
The VTT Finnish High-Tech Ecocity™concept has been crafted as a development tool for entire communities. Its objective is to create a pleasant and comfortable community, complete with services that has top-class energy efficiency and little or no emissions. The concept is suitable for developing both new and existing communities, enabling the development of individual and eco-efficient solutions for various community needs.
The vision of VTT and the property owners is to make the area emission-free and entirely self-sufficient in energy by 2030.
The Otaniemi campus area in Espoo is a participant in the extensive, international Korea-Micro Energy Grid (K-MEG) development project, which has a budget of more than 100 million euros. The project develops solutions for improving the energy efficiency of properties.
VTT coordinates the international pilot project that has been launched in the Otaniemi campus area to improve the energy efficiency of the properties through a one-million-euro investment by the international consortium. The framework agreement between the Korean Samsung C&T Corporation and VTT runs until the end of 2014.
“We are part of an important development project looking for new methods and technologies for improving the energy efficiency of properties,” says VTT Senior Scientist Janne Peltonen. “Energy use during the project will be monitored using smart solutions, and the information integrated into an ICT-based energy management system. The aim is a significant reduction in energy use and carbon dioxide emissions.”
“Apart from technology we also need ways to encourage property users to act more ecologically. Users' share of a property's energy consumption is in the region of 5–15 per cent. We must also focus on optimising the use of space,” says Peltonen.
Espoo's Mayor Jukka Mäkelä believes the ecocampus model fits Espoo's profile. “This represents typical Espoo thinking – combining new technology and its applications, saving energy and thinking environmentally, as well as cooperating with an important international partner.”
Energy efficiency through new technology
The participants in the pilot project coordinated by VTT are Aalto University Properties Ltd, Senate Properties, the Foundation for Student Housing in the Helsinki Region (HOAS) and Teknologföreningen TF – all owners of properties in the area.
An energy monitoring system will be built during the project's first phase to monitor electricity, heat and water consumption. The next step is to implement a centralised energy management system to control energy efficiency at the level of individual buildings. A remote solution allowing overseas monitoring and control of energy use in the Otaniemi properties will also be implemented.
“The current energy use environment of these properties will be mapped out with sensor networks, monitoring and measurements,” says VTT Senior Scientist Jorma Pietiläinen. “The properties integrate a wide variety of technologies, including wireless data transfer technologies. We are exploiting expertise in the fields of energy, electricity, electronics and ICT in a diverse manner. With the intention to exhibit and sell the solutions developed during the pilot globally, the project now launched will provide export opportunities for Finnish companies.”
A campus completely self-sufficient in energy.
The international pilot project forms the foundation of a vision extending to 2030, where the representatives of property owners in VTT and the Otaniemi campus area aspire to implement an ecocampus that is emission-free and entirely self-sufficient in energy. Ecocampus properties will have top-quality energy efficiency, while full and effective use will be made of the data on property use.
“The more extensive ecocampus project is a mostly Finnish development project, with particular focus on energy solutions productive at the local level and that of individual buildings,” says Pietiläinen. “As pioneers, we would demonstrate how the latest technology can be exploited cost-effectively in a world-class research and development environment. Energy can be produced in versatile ways, through ground heat solutions, for example, or making use of the heat produced by the sun.”
VTT has extensive experience in developing the energy efficiency of buildings
“VTT has already been responsible for more than 20 years for several national research and technology programmes relating to the energy use of Finnish buildings,” says Technology Manager Markku Virtanen, “and has also coordinated several EU projects in the field. In bilateral research cooperation, VTT has experience of working with Chinese, South Korean, American, Japanese and Russian organisations, among others.” Virtanen is also a visiting professor in ecological building and environmental expertise at China's Dalian University of Technology.
The VTT Finnish High-Tech Ecocity™concept has been crafted as a development tool for entire communities. Its objective is to create a pleasant and comfortable community, complete with services that has top-class energy efficiency and little or no emissions. The concept is suitable for developing both new and existing communities, enabling the development of individual and eco-efficient solutions for various community needs.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments