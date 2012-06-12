Enecsys appoints David L. White as CFO

Enecsys Limited announced today the appointment of David L. White as chief financial officer.

"It's no coincidence that we chose to open our North American office in the heart of Silicon Valley. We have the privilege and ability to attract the best and brightest and have done exactly that in bringing David on board," said Mike Fister, chief executive officer at Enecsys.



"We have enjoyed significant success within the European solar market -- largely due to world-class products and an outstanding team. I am confident that we will achieve similar success as we launch Enecsys solar micro inverter products in the North American market, especially now that we are flanked by exceptional individuals on our executive team."



David White brings more than 30 years of experience in leading, managing and profitably growing high tech companies. He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of NVIDIA Corporation. White also held executive-level posts at Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Candescent Technologies Corporation and Conner Peripherals (now merged with Seagate), among others.