KIA blames cracked printed circuit for recall

Kia announced the recall of 72,568 Rio cars in the US last week, claiming possible cracks in the front seat sensor mat printed circuit.

The crack would limit the sensors ability to detect whether a child was seated in the front seat the company said in a documents filed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the case of a crash, the airbag could deploy normally, endangering the child seated in the front seat.



The recall call of the cars, modelled from 2006-2008 will begin in July. No injuries related to airbag deployment have been reported according to the documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Source: Reuters