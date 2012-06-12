B&B Electronics acquires IMC Networks

B&B Electronics has acquired IMC Networks.

Founded in 1988, IMC Networks is a provider of optical access and media conversion solutions for LAN, MAN and FTTx applications.



“The market for IMC’s technology is positioned for strong growth during the next few years, driven by the increasing bandwidth and reach of the edge of networks,” explained Sean Harrigan, B&B president/CEO. “As companies and governmental organizations continue to invest in upgrading and expanding their networks, IMC’s reputation for quality technology that easily integrates into existing networks will further deepen B&B’s position as a compelling, total solution provider for demanding network engineers and designers seeking to boost performance.”



More than 60 percent of the company’s sales come from outside the United States, with customers including telecommunication carriers, military and government entities. Harrigan indicated that B&B values IMC’s history of innovation and ongoing investment in R&D.



IMC is B&B Electronics’ third major acquisition over the past 9 months. Late last year, B&B purchased Quatech, an Ohio-based manufacturer of industrial connectivity solutions. Earlier this year, B&B completed the acquisition of the Czech-based Conel s.r.o., a manufacturer of wireless communications routers, gateways and devices that connect cellular networks to Ethernet, serial and other data networks. The IMC acquisition fits B&B’s strategy of providing end-to-end networking connectivity solutions for industrial networks.