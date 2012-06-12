Axiom hunting for potential acquisitions

Axiom is now actively looking for potential acquisitions according to a story posted on the Welsh-based contract electronics manufacturer 's website.

“There are a lot of companies out there where key shareholders are maturing and are looking for a return on their investment,” managing director David Davies said. “The issue they haven’t addressed – because they haven’t addressed sustainability– is that they are the business, and they all want to retire”.



The company expects 15% growth this year and 20% next year.